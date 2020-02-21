Friday cold front brings big changes this weekend

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A cold front that moved through South Florida early Friday is bringing a quick end to a hot week, but this is not your average cold front.

A few showers are possible, but don’t expect a washout. Most of the rain with this will come in Saturday.

A boundary will move in from the Atlantic and spark a stream of showers to kick off the weekend. While there may be some sunny breaks, some places could seem like a washout with scattered light rain and drizzle. This will keep temperatures in the low 70s.

While we will still have a few showers off the Atlantic on Sunday, they will not be as widespread. This is especially the case later in the day.

This will be the time to enjoy some nicer weather with the lower humidity lasting through Monday.

Temperatures will be the other side of the story with that big drop in humidity. Lows will be in the 60s with highs only in the 70s.

After a hot week, it will feel rather cool out during any rain.