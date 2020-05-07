Mother’s Day washout comes with flood threat in areas of South Florida

This Mother’s Day weekend will start out nicely. It will be on the hot side Saturday with enough sunshine to warm us up to 90 degrees. This could spark a few afternoon thunderstorms, but most of the day will be dry.

A front will move south into Sunday morning and stall out over Miami. A couple of low pressure areas will move along the front, bringing a prolonged period of heavy rain. Instead of scattered thunderstorms, this will be a steady rain.

A stationary front will sit over South Florida, sparking widespread steady rain Sunday.

The rainy weather will last into part of the day Monday before we get more dry breaks to develop. As much as 3 to 6 inches of rainfall is likely by that time.

Plans for Mother's Day? You'll want to move them. Here's a 40 second update with a timeline of the weekend flooding threat across South Florida. Posted by Brandon Orr on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

An active weather pattern will continue throughout the second half of next week. After the ground becomes saturated, another flooding threat could develop. This will have to be looked at after we see how this weekend’s storm system plays out.