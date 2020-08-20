Tropical Storm Laura forecast to form; Florida could be looking at a hurricane next week

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Two tropical disturbances are now stirring in the Atlantic, and the one with Florida in its forecast cone is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm Thursday.

The next named storm of the season will be Tropical Storm Laura, and it could be a hurricane as it approaches Florida early next week, forecasters say.

For now, it’s Tropical Depression Thirteen and at 11 a.m. it was located about 750 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center. It’s moving west-northwest at 21 mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible generally within 48 hours.

On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, the hurricane center says.

The latest forecast cone has the system approaching Florida on Monday, when it could grow into a hurricane.

“There’s lots of margin for error because this system is still uncertain on its strength,” Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda said. “As of now, the take-home message is we could be dealing with a Category 1 hurricane just off our coastline on Monday morning.”

Tropical Depression Fourteen

Meanwhile, another tropical depression formed Thursday morning over the west-central Caribbean Sea.

Tropical Depression Fourteen was about 235 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua-Honduras border at 11 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph., the hurricane center said.

This system is also expected to become a tropical storm Thursday and strengthen over the next couple days.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Honduras-Nicaragua border westward to Punta Castilla, Honduras, and also Bay Islands of Honduras. It could be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico late Saturday, forecasters say.