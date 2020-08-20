89ºF

Bryan Norcross Podcast - South Florida closely watching Tropical Depression Thirteen plus Eric Jay Dolin on his new book

Bryan Norcross Podcast: Episode 47.
Bryan talks with Eric Jay Dolin, the author of the new book, “A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred-Year History of America’s Hurricanes.”

From the first hurricane forecast by a European, Christopher Columbus, to the great hurricanes that have hit America in more modern times, Bryan and Eric talk about the process of writing a book that covers so much time, and with so much information available. Plus fascinating stories of the forecasters and regular people who lived through the incredible storms.

