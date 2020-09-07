Two tropical storms (Paulette and Rene) forecast to form today

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The tropics aren’t taking off for Labor Day. In fact, two tropical depressions that formed overnight in the Atlantic are forecasted to strengthen into tropical storms Monday.

Paulette and Rene are the next names, and both would be record-breakers for the earliest of their letter.

At 5 a.m., Tropical Depression Seventeen was moving slowly over Central Atlantic, about 1,380 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

Some slow strengthening is forecast over the next few days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm later today,” the National Hurricane Center said.

Advisory summary for Tropical Depression Seventeen

Tropical Depression Eighteen is further east, about 225 miles east of the Cabo Verde Islands at 8 a.m., and expected to bring tropical storm winds and heavy rainfall to those islands later today and tonight.

“Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts,” the Hurricane Center said. “Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today or tonight.”

The extended forecast for Tropical Depression Eighteen shows that it could further strengthen into a hurricane later this week.

Advisory summary for Tropical Depression Eighteen

There is no immediate threat to South Florida with either system, Local 10 meteorologist Luke Dorris says, and he’ll be watching to see if the steering flow eventually brings them north of us.

