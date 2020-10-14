Bryan Norcross Podcast - South Florida Water Management District Emergency Manager Beth McElroy

Bryan and Luke talk with Beth McElroy, the Director of Emergency Management at the South Florida Water Management District. The District is the agency that’s tasked with keeping South Florida from flooding from heavy rain and protecting the fresh water supply. Learn how the massive system works that controls the water in the major rivers and canals that crisscross South Florida, and makes the region livable for millions of people.

