Bryan Norcross Podcast - The Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900

Local 10 hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross and meteorologist Luke Dorris talk about what’s going on in the tropics, with plenty of action in the eastern Atlantic and over Africa.

Plus, a conversation with author Greg Funderburk who has a new book coming out called “Mourning Wave: A novel of the great storm.” It’s a gripping tale about the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900, and is very different from other hurricane books.

You can also watch a video version of this week’s podcast below: