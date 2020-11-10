Miami-Dade County services resume as residents clean up mess behind from Eta

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Services in Miami-Dade County are resuming Tuesday, a day after Tropical Storm Eta dumped more than a foot of rain in many parts of the county.

Parts of downtown Miami and Brickell were left severely flooded and South Florida’s agriculture industry also took a hit.

Farmers told Local 10 News they have to wait for it to dry out before they know how much of their crop is lost.

Thousands of homeowners were also left desperate from Eta’s wrath, like one couple in northwest Miami-Dade, who grabbed buckets Monday with hopes of stopping the rising waters in their backyard.

The Trump National Doral golf course was invaded with water and some roads were impassable at the warehouse district in Medley and other areas.

Miami Gardens resident Nick Thomas showed Local 10 the water inside his home.

“I’ve been here a long time and I’ve never seen this in (a) long time,” Thomas said.

People living in the LeJeune Gardens neighborhood said they’ve never seen flooding get as bad as after Eta. Some of the canals were even overflowing.

“I’m getting ready to move. Every time it rains, it’s like this,” one resident said.

Hialeah resident Daylen Llovet watched as each passing car pushed the floodwaters closer to her family’s home.

“The more cars that pass by, the more water comes in, and that’s scary because it’s right one step to the door,” she said.

Navigating flooded streets was a gamble for drivers who often didn’t know if they would make it to the other side until it was too late.

But some found creative ways to get around. We spotted people water skiing and on ATVs, boats and even flamingo inflatables.

“Life’s about floating around and swimming,” one man said. “Just keep swimming, man.”

Below is a list of services that are resuming Tuesday in Miami-Dade County:

· All government offices

· Miami-Dade Public Library System branches

· Miami-Dade County Parks

· Public transportation, although some Metrobus routes may still be impacted due to flooding.

· COVID-19 testing sites, including