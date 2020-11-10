Miami and Fort Lauderdale have already shattered annual rainfall totals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – You don’t need to look far to tell that we’ve had a wetter than normal stretch in South Florida.

But to put the drenching in perspective, check out these rainfall totals put out by the National Weather Service’s Miami office:

Fort Lauderdale has had 86.57 inches of rain in 2020, which is already 24.39 inches more than a normal year (62.18 inches).

And, of course, we still have more than seven weeks remaining in 2020.

Miami has seen 82.19 inches of rain, up 20.29 inches from a normal year’s 61.9.

Palm Beach has had 66.87 inches, 4.54 inches higher than their annual average of 62.33.

Nov 10: Thinking it's been "wetter" than normal? Well if you're along the east coast then you are correct. Fort Lauderdale, Miami, & Palm Beach have demolished their normal annual rainfall totals & we still have almost 2 MONTHS to go. Naples is a little below normal. #flwx pic.twitter.com/3cBCDLec5c — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 10, 2020

Broward County got the worst of the rain from Tropical Storm Eta, with Miramar being doused with almost 16 inches of rain and several other cities surpassing 8 inches.

