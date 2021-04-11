Warmest temperatures of year expected to give way to heavy thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Get ready for a day of extreme weather.

The hottest day of the year so far will fuel a line of strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

The threat covers all of South Florida including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and the Florida Keys.

Here’s the timeline:

Until 2pm: Mostly dry with temperatures approaching 90 degrees.

2pm to 6pm: The leading edge of thunderstorms sweeps from north to south across the area.

6pm to Late: Severe threat ends, but showers will linger.

The main threats will be damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph in spots. Small pea size hail is also possible.

Despite South Florida being in a rainfall deficit, minor flooding is possible.

Other than some light rain Saturday night, it has been an entire month since the last measurable rainfall in Fort Lauderdale.

Rainfall of 1-2 inches will take time to soak into the very dry soil, which can create a short-term flash flooding threat.

While a few thunderstorms will linger into Monday, the threat for severe weather will have ended.

The weather story will then turn over to another day of 90-degree temperatures.