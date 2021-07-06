Tropical Storm Elsa begins to bring rain, gusts to Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. – While South Florida is being spared a direct hit from Tropical Storm Elsa, Key West was already beginning to be affected by the outer bands of the storm system Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol was in the area early Tuesday as there was just a little bit of rain and breezy weather.

Steady rainfall is expected in Key West throughout the day, but residents weren’t taking too many precautions Monday. There were also just a few stores that placed sandbags outside their doors as the area is known to flood even without a tropical storm nearby.

“Just batten down the hatches and get ready for it,” Margarita Pedroza, who lives on a boat in Key West, told Local 10 News on Monday.

Pedroza says it would take a much stronger storm than Elsa to force her inland, which seems to be the consensus among most people living in the county.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s as strong as some of the other storms that have come around, so hopefully the winds won’t be as strong and maybe it’ll be some rain, but hopefully not too much rain,” she said.

Ad

But, even so, Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron wants her residents to take it seriously, even if the storm isn’t overly intimidating.

“Make sure their patio furniture is all put away, get the last minute supplies that they need to get so that, come this evening, they are ready to settle down for the evening at home,” she said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed the incoming storm, warning people not to be lulled into a false sense of security just because the storm isn’t as strong as others we’ve faced in years past.

“We do anticipate some power outages,” he said. “If you do have those power outages and you’re using a generator, please make sure that that generator is exhausting outside of your home and outside of your garage.”

The peak of the rainy and gusty weather is expected in the Middle and Lower Keys overnight Tuesday.

STAY INFORMED