Tropical Storm Elsa: Key West under warning; Ocean Reef under watch

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Tropical Storm Elsa prompted a tropical storm warning Monday for the Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas. Ocean Reef is under a tropical storm watch.

The potential effects of Tropical Storm Elsa from Monday evening to Wednesday include thunderstorms and the risk of isolated tornadoes. The center of the storm will be just west of the Florida Keys early Tuesday morning.

Roman Gastesi, the Monroe County Administrator, said houseboat and trailer residents should evacuate and seek safer shelter. He also estimates there are about 40,000 tourists in Key West.

“For them to all get into cars and take off at the same time, we don’t want them to be on the road when the heavy winds start,” Gastesi said.

Residents of the lower and middle Florida Keys will feel sustained tropical storm winds, 40 mph or higher, and the upper Keys will feel gusts.

The center of Tropical Storm Elsa will be west of the Florida Keys, as it churns north.

On Sunday, Gov. Ron Desantis said sustained power outages are likely, so those with generators will need to make sure the exhaust is outside and not in an enclosed area.

“You can’t put it inside your house. You can’t put it inside your garage,” DeSantis said.

In the last four years, Florida has had more people die from carbon monoxide poisoning than from direct impacts from the storm, DeSantis said.

“Just be aware, prepare,” Gastesi said. “Take this as a little preparation. If you will, a little practice run.”

