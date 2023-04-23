Funnel cloud spotted over Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A funnel cloud was spotted over Coral Springs on Saturday evening.

Local 10 viewer Robert Jacobs was able to send cellphone video of the weather disturbance at around 6 p.m.

According to Jacobs, the funnel cloud was spotted in the Westchester area of Coral Springs.

This month’s wild weather in Broward County included a historic rainstorm and a waterspout on Friday evening.

Following a week of historic flooding and rainstorms weather around South Florida, Saturday had turned into one of the sunniest days of the week, making a funnel cloud sighting all that more surprising.