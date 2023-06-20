Tropical Storm Bret expected to strengthen as it continues westward

MIAMI – The National Hurricane Center urges those in the Lesser Antilles to monitor Tropical Storm Bret’s progress Tuesday as it is expected to strengthen as it continues westward.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, Bret was located about 1,130 miles east of the southern Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It was moving west at 17 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings currently in effect.

According to the NHC, Bret is expected to continue heading westward for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles by late this week. Bret does not pose a threat to the U.S. mainland at this time.

