Homeless outreach teams offering help to South Floridians in need during Heat Advisory

MIAMI – As South Floridians continue to manage through a statewide Heat Advisory with indices hitting a high of 111 degrees on Saturday, homeless outreach groups are taking to the streets to help others in need.

Local 10 News spoke with members of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust who are offering extra assistance to those in need as the temperature rises.

Outreach teams were seen passing out water and flyers in downtown Miami on Saturday morning.

“We’re packing frozen water and using them as ice packs and drinking them-- the best way to go,” said one member of the Homeless Trust.

The Heat Advisory in South Florida has lasted for 19 straight days.

Officials are urging the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun, if possible.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the National Weather Service states on its website. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

The recent heat has caused concern for outside workers who are exposed to extreme conditions and are just hoping their precautions will be enough to keep them safe.

The recent heat wave has fueled protests outside the Miami-Dade County Government building Tuesday, calling for action to protect outdoors workers exposed to dangerous heat.

Their demands were answered Tuesday as Miami-Dade County commissioners unanimously passed a preliminary measure to adopt a heat standard for workers.

Meanwhile, in the Florida Keys, if it seems like even more of a scorcher, there’s a reason.

Meteorologists say the water surrounding the island chain acts like a thermal blanket, so it doesn’t take as long to heat up in the day and it stays steamy at night.

Members of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust told Local 10 News they will be out and about all weekend long passing out water, ice and gators to cover the necks of people exposed to the sun.

