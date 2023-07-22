Heat Advisory remains in effect for all of Florida, NWS says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the entire state of Florida, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat index will range between 106 and 112 degrees throughout the weekend and possibly into the early portions of Monday and Tuesday, the NWS stated in their 11 a.m. weather advisory.

The Heat Advisory in South Florida has lasted for 19 straight days.

According to Local 10 meteorologist Brandon Orr, temperatures are expected to hit 96 degrees on Saturday afternoon and there will be a chance for some thunderstorms, but it will not be a washout of a forecast.

The National Weather Service issues a Heat Advisory when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours.

According to the NWS, the high temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun, if possible.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the NWS states on its website. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If you believe someone is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911.

Stay informed on the latest forecast with Local 10′s Weather Authority.