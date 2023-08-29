Tampa, Gainesville residents prepare for possible Cat. 3 hurricane

Residents of Tampa are preparing for the potential impact of Hurricane Idalia as it continues its path toward the Sunshine State.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Local 10 News crews are in Tampa and downtown Gainesville Tuesday where a Hurricane Watch has been in effect since Monday.

What we can expect there Tuesday is for residents to continue preparing for what the potential Category 3 storm can bring, including the potential of up to 130 mph winds.

While downtown Gainesville is inland, the folks on the coast, in places like Cedar Key and Horseshoe Beach, are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Emergency management officials out there have asked residents to begin preparations for evacuations as soon as possible and for them to be completed by 4 p.m. Tuesday, as storm surge is a very likely threat.

“Listen to your local officials. I know here in Levy County, they have issued the guidance and directives,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Monday. “I think people have been very responsive. We saw with Hurricane Ian that some of this storm surge is not something that you want to mess with. That can be really, really deadly – the storm surge. So the old kind of saying is ‘you run from the water by evacuating away, then you hide from the wind by being in a structure that can withstand.’ Most structures in Florida are going to be able to withstand a Category 3 type of a system.”

Up to 12 feet of storm surge is expected along the coast. The worst of it is expected Wednesday morning.

