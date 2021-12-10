Big Bus Toy Express collects thousands of donations for Toys for Tots

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – After making four stops in Miami-Dade County starting with Kendall, the Big Bus Toy Express made five more stops on Friday in Broward County to collect thousands of donations from Local 10 News viewers.
The last stop to benefit the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots was at the Tropical Financial Credit Union, at 8947 W. Atlantic Blvd., in Coral Springs.
Toys for Tots has more than 62,000 toy requests this Christmas in South Florida and on Thursday the team at the warehouse in Hialeah was still down 43,000 toys.
By Friday evening, the Local 10 News community put a dent on that list with more than 10,000 new toys.
The journey began at 6 a.m. at the Tropical Financial Credit Union, at 10510 SW 88th St., in Kendall.
The Big Bus stopped at the Walgreens, at 9675 NW 41 St., in Doral, and at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts at 1300 Biscayne Blvd. The last stop in Miami-Dade was at the Walgreens at 18655 Biscayne Blvd., in Aventura.
In Broward County, the bus had two stops in Pembroke Pines: Vera Cadillac Buick GMC, at 300 S. University Dr., and Walgreens at 15911 Pines Blvd.
The Big Bus made the seventh stop from 3 to 4 p.m. at Walgreens at 3015 S. University Dr., in Davie.
A big team waited for the bus at IKEA at 151 NW 136 Ave., in Sunrise.
The stop was from 6 to 7 p.m. at Tropical Financial Credit Union, at 8947 W. Atlantic Blvd., in Coral Springs.
Thursday afternoon