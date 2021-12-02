Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express ready to roll through South Florida

Local 10 News continues its spirit of giving, collecting toys on Dec. 10 to benefit Toys for Tots.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Beep Beep! The Local 10 Big Bus Toy Express will be on the road Friday, Dec. 10.

For eight consecutive years, and hitting an all-time record during a global pandemic, the Big Bus Toy Express will be collecting new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Local 10 and Big Bus Miami are teaming up again to crisscross South Florida and make a stop at a neighborhood near you.

Changing gears this year, Kristi Krueger will get things started bright and early in Miami-Dade County. In the afternoon, Louis Aguirre takes the wheel and makes several stops in Broward County. They’ll be joined by U.S. Marine Corps servicemen and women in full dress uniform, festive choirs, holiday characters and many more surprises. The stops offer a unique opportunity to give directly to the Toys For Tots program.

Since 2014, the Big Bus Toy Express has collected more than 100,000 brand-new toys to make the holidays brighter for tens of thousands of kids. Donations are always desperately needed for kids ages 12 and up.

Ad

The list of locations are below, so plan to join us to make a Big Bus difference this holiday season.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

6 to 7 a.m.: Tropical Financial Credit Union, Kendall

10510 SW 88th St., Suite 20, Miami, FL., 33176

7:30 to 8:30 a.m.: Walgreens, Doral, Store #3211

9675 NW 41st St., Doral, FL., 33178

9 to 10 a.m.: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, downtown Miami

1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL., 33132

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Walgreens, Aventura, Store #4955

18655 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura, FL., 33180

BROWARD COUNTY

Noon to 1 p.m.: Vera Cadillac Buick GMC, Pembroke Pines

300 South University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL., 33025

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Walgreens, Pembroke Pines, Store #4324

15911 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL., 33027

3 to 4 p.m.: Walgreens, Davie, Store #4003

3015 South University Drive, Davie, FL., 33328

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: IKEA, Sunrise

Ad

151 NW 136th Ave., Sunrise, FL., 33325

6 to 7 p.m.: Tropical Financial Credit Union, Coral Springs

8947 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs, FL., 33071