The Temptations & Four Tops Live at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – The Temptations & Four Tops perform live at the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Temptations fans will get to hear classics like “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg”, “Get Ready” and “My Girl”!

The Four Tops will perform all of their hits like “It’s The Same Old Song”, “Reach Out I’ll Be There” and “Baby, I Need Your Loving”.

The concert starts at 8 p.m.

