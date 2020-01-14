Shaquille O’Neal gets ready to party in Wynwood before Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – Shaquille O’Neal is throwing a big Super Bowl party in Wynwood.

The Hall of Famer, who wore No. 32 for the Miami Heat, first made his electronic music debut as DJ Diesel at TomorrowWorld 2015. Three years later he opened his own Shaq’s Fun House with a long list of performances that included Steve Aoki and Diplo.

The retired NBA player is bringing his party from 9 p.m .to 3 a.m., Jan. 31 to Mana Wynwood Convention Center, 318 NW 23 St. The performances Diplo, Tiesto, Diddy and Pitbull.

Tickets range from about $300 to $100,000. According to event organizers, a portion of each ticket will be donated to the Camillus House, a non-profit organization that helps men and women who are homeless in Miami.