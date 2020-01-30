Shaq to donate all proceeds from Super Bowl party to families of helicopter crash victims

MIAMI – Former Miami Heat star Shaquille O’Neal has announced that all proceeds from his “Fun House” Super Bowl party in Wynwood will be donated to the families of those who lost their lives in Sunday’s helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

“Shaq’s Fun House” is scheduled for Friday night at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center. The event will feature food, drinks and performances by artists such as Diddy, Pitbull and Diplo.

Following the tragic death of Bryant and eight others, O’Neal contemplated whether his “Fun House” should be canceled. However, he decided to move forward as a way to respect Bryant’s memory and to provide for the families of the victims.

“Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family,” he posted to Twitter. “But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life.”

Proceeds from the event will also be donated to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation.

