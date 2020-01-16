Party in the LIV! Hottest Super Bowl parties in South Florida

MIAMI – If the Super Bowl was just about a football game, we’d all be pretty bored after about three hours. Thankfully, South Florida’s dance card will be filled with extravagant, out-of-this-world parties all week long.

Here’s a taste of some of the biggest parties during Super Bowl week:

MAXIM HAVANA NIGHTS Saturday, February 1 | 10 pm - 4 am

Watson Island pop-up venue

Always one of the wildest parties on the Super Bowl calendar, the folks at Maxim will hold their annual fiesta with headliners The Chainsmokers and Rick Ross at a massive pop-up tent on Watson Island. General admission tickets are sold out, but plenty of other tiers are available... for a price.

GRONK BEACH Saturday, February 1 | 1 pm - 7 pm

North Beach Bandshell, Miami Beach

All-Pro football player and All-World party animal Rob Gronkowski is hosting a beach party that he claims will be “unlike anything you have seen before.” Featuring food, music and superstar acts like Diplo, Flo Rida and, again, Rick Ross, Gronk Beach promises to bring the Las Vegas experience to South Florida.

SHAQ'S FUN HOUSE Friday, January 31

Wynwood

After bringing the Miami Heat its first NBA title, Shaquille O’Neal is bringing an out-sized party to match his out-sized personality. Deep in the heart of Wynwood, Shaq’s Fun House includes an open bar and gourmet bites from a variety of South Florida restaurants, plus, artists such as Pitbull, Diddy and Tiesto will perform for the masses.

LEATHER AND LACE MIAMI Friday, January 31

Soho Studios, Miami

According to the party’s website, Leather and Laces has proven to be the hottest, and chicest place to be during Big Game Weekend (can’t call it Super Bowl) for 17 years in a row. We have to take their word for it. Fashion, style and sexiness are the theme with supermodels, A-List hosts and Lil Jon all prepared to entertain.

ROLLING STONE PARTY Saturday, February 1 | 9 pm

SLS South Beach

Headliners Ciara and DJ Khaled are the main draws to this party which says “privileged attendees” will get to party hard with people like Steven Tyler, Avicii, and Elle King. If you pay enough, you too can be a “privileged attendee.”

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED'S "THE PARTY" Saturday, February 1 | 9 pm

Fontainebleau Hotel, Miami Beach

If you’re looking to party with swimsuit models, the legendary magazine Sports Illustrated is where you want to be the night before the game. The Black Eyed Peas and Marshmello will perform, but did we mention SI swimsuit models will be in attendance?