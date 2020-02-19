Steven Spielberg’s daughter comes out as ‘self-produced’ porn star

MIAMI – Filmmaker Steven Spielberg has a daughter who wants to be a “self-produced” adult entertainer on Porn Hub and other digital platforms.

Spielberg, whose net worth is estimated at $3.6 billion, and his wife, Kate Capshaw, adopted Mikaela when she was a baby. And now that she is 23 years old and living in Nashville, Tennessee with her 50-year-old fiance, she has dropped a bomb.

The Spielberg, who describes herself on Instagram as “the chonky pixie,” recently announced on social media that she will be pursuing a “self-produced" adult entertainment career as “Sugar Star."

“My body, my life, my income, my choice,” she wrote. “I owe not a single person my autonomy or virtue just because of a name.”

In an interview with The Sun, she described her breast as “money makers” and said that she used FaceTime to tell her adoptive parents her revelation on social media was true and they were not upset. Her “main hope,” she said, is to “get somewhere lucrative enough” to not be tied down financially.

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw (married Oct. 12, 1991) (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Mikaela Spielberg has a sister named Destry, who is also 23 years old, and five older siblings: Jessica, 43, Max, 34, Theo, 31, Sasha, 29, and Sawyer, 27.