Rapper Pop Smoke dies in suspected gang-related shooting
50 Cent: ‘Treachery comes from those who are close’
MIAMI – Rappers around the country are mourning the death of Bashar Barakah Jackson, better known as Pop Smoke.
The 20-year-old rapper and songwriter died after he was shot during a Wednesday morning burglary at his home in Hidden Hills, Hollywood California, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
“No such thing as success without jealousy,” Rapper 50 Cent tweeted. “Treachery comes from those who are close.”
Republic Records, his record label released a statement on Thursday.
We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together. pic.twitter.com/nVnv9ESZOs— Republic Records (@RepublicRecords) February 19, 2020
The Los Angeles Times reported officers were searching for six suspects who fled the $2.5-million home after the New York rapper was shot. Detectives believe it was a gang-related shooting.
The rapper was out on bond after federal prosecutors in New York charged him with interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle. He was accused of stealing a black 2019 Rolls-Royce valued at $375,000 that he had borrowed for a music video. The New York Times reported investigators believed Pop Smoke was a member of a gang affiliated with the Crips.
Dude.. Pop Smokes last tweet was 2 hours ago and now everyone’s saying RIP... smh 💔— Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 19, 2020
Rest In Power https://t.co/LSafRPXzRo— RootsPicnic2020 Now! (@questlove) February 19, 2020
Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020
We was in the lab last night comparing Pop Smoke to 50 when he came out. #RIP 🙏🏿— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) February 19, 2020
Dnt Make No DAM Sense !!— Redman (@therealredman) February 19, 2020
Pop Smoke was On His Way to Greatness..!! I was a Fan !! R.I.P
Bashar Barakah Jackson !
My Condolences to Jackson Family !!! pic.twitter.com/ZOcBYb0VnL
