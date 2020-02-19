Rapper Pop Smoke dies in suspected gang-related shooting

MIAMI – Rappers around the country are mourning the death of Bashar Barakah Jackson, better known as Pop Smoke.

The 20-year-old rapper and songwriter died after he was shot during a Wednesday morning burglary at his home in Hidden Hills, Hollywood California, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“No such thing as success without jealousy,” Rapper 50 Cent tweeted. “Treachery comes from those who are close.”

Republic Records, his record label released a statement on Thursday.

We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together. pic.twitter.com/nVnv9ESZOs — Republic Records (@RepublicRecords) February 19, 2020

The Los Angeles Times reported officers were searching for six suspects who fled the $2.5-million home after the New York rapper was shot. Detectives believe it was a gang-related shooting.

The rapper was out on bond after federal prosecutors in New York charged him with interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle. He was accused of stealing a black 2019 Rolls-Royce valued at $375,000 that he had borrowed for a music video. The New York Times reported investigators believed Pop Smoke was a member of a gang affiliated with the Crips.