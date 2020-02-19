Jennifer Garner avoids responding to Ben Affleck’s ‘biggest regret’ comment on divorce

MIAMI – Ben Affleck, who is promoting his new movie, “The Way Back,” told the New York Times that he had regrets about the way he ended his romantic relationship with Jennifer Garner, whom he wed in 2005, separated from in 2015 and divorced in 2018.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Affleck told the New York Times. “Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

On June 30, one day after their 10-year anniversary, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner confirmed they are filing for divorce. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The interview was published on Tuesday. And as of Wednesday afternoon, Garner had not responded. The actors have three children 7-year-old Samuel, 11-year-old Seraphina and 14-year-old Violet.

“People have pain—they do regrettable things, they feel shame, and shame equals pain,” Garner told Vanity Fair in 2016. “No one needs to hate him for me. I don’t hate him. Certainly we don’t have to beat the guy up. Don’t worry—my eyes were wide open during the marriage. I’m taking good care of myself.”

In the new film, Affleck plays a high school basketball coach, whose struggles with alcoholism affect his marriage. It will be released March 6.