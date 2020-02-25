Spielberg family friend to Page Six: Parents ‘embarrassed’ of Mikaela entering ‘sex worker world’

MIAMI – Page Six recently reported a Spielberg family friend said Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw were not completely comfortable with Mikaela Spielberg’s choices.

“Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her,” the family friend said, according to Page Six. “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”

After a revealing interview with the Sun about her new porn career as Sugar Star, Mikaela Spielberg launched an OnlyFans page, which has a $15 monthly subscription fee.