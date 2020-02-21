Microsoft alerts authorities on child porn uploaded by Davie man

DAVIE, Fla. – A Davie man is behind bars after photographs and videos of children in sexually explicit poses and acts were discovered stored on his computer. Microsoft reported the user had uploaded at least three images depicting child pornography on an OneDrive cloud storage account.

South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children were alerted to images and videos of girls from ages six to 12 years old in various sexual positions that were being accessed on a Microsoft subscribers computer. The tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Microsoft had reported that one of their users uploaded multiple images depicting child pornography to their OneDrive cloud storage account.

The subscriber was identified as Jario Antonio Cabrera, 27, of Davie, Fla.

The photos and videos depicted sex acts and lewd exhibition, according to the arrest affidavit. Some of the photos and videos were categorized by Microsoft Corporation as an “A2” image, which is described as a file that depicts a “prepubescent minor” and “any images depicting nudity and one or more of the following: restraint, sexually suggestive poses focus on genitals, inappropriate touching, adult arousal, spreading of limbs or genitals, and such depiction lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.”

During a statement to police, Cabrera said he had viewed the images and videos on the portable hard drive, where the child pornography was stored, at least five times.

He was charged with three counts of possession of photographs/film of a child performing a sexual act and one count of computer pornography.

He was taken into custody Friday by Davie Police and later transported to Broward County main jail.