Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino suspends shows amid coronavirus concerns

Hollywood, FLA. – In an announcement today, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is effective immediately suspending entertainment taking place at its venues amid coronavirus concerns. The venues affected include; Hard Rock Live, The Comedy Club and DAER Nightclub & Dayclub. The postponement will last until April 15.

Entertainment postponements include:

Adam Sandler at Hard Rock Live (March 13)

Rick Ross at DAER Nightclub (March 13)

Duke Dumont at DAER Dayclub (March 14)

Crespo at DAER Nightclub (March 14)

Aries Spears at The Comedy Club (March 15)

Aries Spears’ shows through Saturday, March 14 will proceed as scheduled. Show times and tickets are available at HRComedyClub.com .)

3LAU at DAER Dayclub (March 15)

Jay Mohr at The Comedy Club (March 19 – March 22)

DJ Five at DAER Nightclub (March 20)

Obscene at DAER Nightclub (March 21)

Jeremy Piven at The Comedy Club (March 26 – March 29)

Ja Rule at DAER Nightclub (March 28)

Bobby Slayton at The Comedy Club (April 2 – April 5)

Bat Out of Hell at Hard Rock Live (April 7 – April 19)

In a statement released today, the casino says, “Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is always very focused on the health and safety of our guests and team members, and as we align with recommendations from local, state and global agencies and guidelines, we have made the decision to suspend entertainment on the property until mid-April as a precautionary measure,” said Bo Guidry, president of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. “Given the regional and national concerns about COVID-19, we want to do what is best for all our guests and team members at this time.”

Those who purchased tickets to a postponed event are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for a new date to be announced. For those unable to attend a future postponed show, refunds will be available at the original point of purchase. For future updates on rescheduled dates, please visit hardrockholly.com.

As news on the COVID-19 develops, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood will continue its commitment to intensive cleaning of the resort, with special attention paid to high-touch services and the use of multiple cleaning products, including a peroxide-based disinfectant that kills 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria. For the convenience of guests, hand-sanitizing stations are available on the casino floor, at the entrances and throughout the resort.

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood will continue to review policies and procedures with the aim of strengthening its COVID-19 response to further align with updated public health advice and guidelines, including that of the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). This includes promoting handwashing and healthy hygiene practices among team members and guests.

Live entertainment will continue to be available in the bars and restaurants located throughout the resort.