Artist Cavan Koebel paints ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’ mural outside Broward hospital

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – On his website, Cavan James Koebel describes his work as “dream-like” pieces with “exaggerated colors" and it shows at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Koebel, 26, started to paint his mural there about a week ago. He wrote on Instagram the idea came up after he learned that a friend who is a physician is struggling in New York.

"I was instantly woken up to the magnitude of what these doctors and nurses are going through,” Koebel wrote.

Without a vaccine or an established treatment protocol, the mission to save lives during the pandemic has never been more difficult. The highly contagious respiratory illness has killed more than 19,000 people in New York City. Nearly 1,400 coronavirus patients have died in Florida.

Koebel, who is also known as Raw.Sol, wrote on Instagram that he hopes that aside from being a tribute to show support to the hospital’s employees, he also hopes his mural inspires people to find the hero within.

“Health care professionals save lives, but we can all be heroes by doing the little things: Looking out for our friends, family, and neighbors,” he wrote.

Koebel is a Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory High School graduate in Hollywood where the coronavirus has also been deadly. The Broward County city has reported about 1,300 cases.

Koebel completed a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Central Florida. He has also attended the University of Colorado Boulder and has worked in graphic design with Los Angeles-based Lineage Interactive, a digital platform offering company brand strategy.

