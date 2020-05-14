Singer Melissa Etheridge’s 21-year-old son, Beckett, dies

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Melissa Etheridge’s son, Beckett, with her former partner Julie Cypher has died of opioid addiction, the singer confirmed.

Etheridge posted on Facebook: “Today, I joined hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction. My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends. My heart is broken. I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief."

The information was first mentioned on Twitter Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that Etheridge, 58, would not be hosting her Facebook Live singalongs, which she has been performing since the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today."

21-year-old Beckett’s biological father is singer David Crosby. The children were born to Cypher via artificial insemination.

Cypher and Etheridge met in 1990 and were together until 2000.

Etheridge lives in Hidden Hills, Calif.

When she began the daily Facebook Live singalongs in March, Etheridge said:

“There’s been a few times that have felt like this -- 9/11, the Pulse tragedy, and just things where you felt a connectedness through tragedy,” she said. “This is very fearful what we’re going through and I encourage you all to stay healthy...keep the stress down...move, just take care of yourselves....reach out.”