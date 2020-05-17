Taylor Swift on Local 10 tonight: Send us your stay at home watch pics

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Attention Taylor Swift lovers. We want to see how much you loved watching Taylor’s concert on ABC and Local 10 tonight, so, let’s go Swifties.

ABC and Local 10 will air the never-before-seen, exclusive performance will air “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” at 10 p.m. following the season finale of “American Idol" and we want to see the fun you’re having!

Show us how you’re enjoying the show from home and send your pictures to share@local10.com. Then, we’re going to give everyone a glimpse into your Taylor watch party by showing the photos on Local 10 News at 11 p.m. We’ll select some of the best for a gallery on Local 10.com, too.

Filmed last September at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France, Swift performs songs from her award-winning album “Lover” to an intimate crowd of fans from 37 countries, traveling to the City of Love for the once-in-a-lifetime concert.

“It was so much fun. It was actually a show we put together just to celebrate the ‘Lover’ album coming out,” Swift said in a video announcing the concert on “Good Morning America” Friday.

Swift’s “Lover Fest” concert tour was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so instead, this event gives even more than they’d see in concert including some behind-the-scenes moments with the artist.

“Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert” airs Sunday, May 17 at 10 p.m. on Local 10.com.