Miami Beach resident? Get your zip code ready for free tix for Alanis Morissette, Bernadette Peters, others

Broadway star Bernadette Peters and pop star Alanis Morissette are headlining free shows in March where Miami Beach residents get first dibs.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you’re a resident of the city of Miami Beach, get your zip code ready. Miami Beach is unveiling a month-long celebration of concerts and other live events in March called “Miami Beach Live!,” and if you’re a resident you can get up to 4 free tickets before they go on sale to the public.

Every Friday through Sunday from March 1 through March 29, 2022, there will be events happening in and around Lummus Park and the beachfront areas from 10th to 13th streets.

Tickets for Miami Beach Live! concerts are now available on MiamiBeachLive.com, with priority given to City of Miami Beach residents starting Thursday, Dec. 16.

Residents will use their zip code as the “access key” at the point of purchase to receive a maximum of four (4) tickets per household.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 20.

Miami Beach Live! tickets will be available at the following price points:

Miami Beach Resident General Admission – Free (on sale Dec. 16 to RESIDENTS ONLY)

Miami Beach Resident VIP – $100 (on sale Dec. 16 to RESIDENTS ONLY)

Non-resident General Admission - $10 (on sale Dec. 20)

Non-resident VIP - $125 (on sale Dec. 20.)

The Miami Beach Live! programming schedule is as follows, with more events and activities set to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

March 4 – 6: Dance Weekend

Friday Night Movie (8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Concert Headliner: Erasure

March 11 – 13: Pop Weekend

Friday Night Movie (8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Concert Headliner: Alanis Morissette

March 18 – 20: World/International

Friday Night Movie (8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Concert Headliner: Juanes

March 25 – 27: Symphonic/Broadway