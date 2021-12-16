Miami Beach resident? Get your zip code ready for free tix for Alanis Morissette, Bernadette Peters, others

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – If you’re a resident of the city of Miami Beach, get your zip code ready. Miami Beach is unveiling a month-long celebration of concerts and other live events in March called “Miami Beach Live!,” and if you’re a resident you can get up to 4 free tickets before they go on sale to the public.
Every Friday through Sunday from March 1 through March 29, 2022, there will be events happening in and around Lummus Park and the beachfront areas from 10th to 13th streets.
Tickets for Miami Beach Live! concerts are now available on MiamiBeachLive.com, with priority given to City of Miami Beach residents starting Thursday, Dec. 16.
Residents will use their zip code as the “access key” at the point of purchase to receive a maximum of four (4) tickets per household.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 20.
Miami Beach Live! tickets will be available at the following price points:
Miami Beach Resident General Admission – Free (on sale Dec. 16 to RESIDENTS ONLY)
Miami Beach Resident VIP – $100 (on sale Dec. 16 to RESIDENTS ONLY)
Non-resident General Admission - $10 (on sale Dec. 20)
Non-resident VIP - $125 (on sale Dec. 20.)
The Miami Beach Live! programming schedule is as follows, with more events and activities set to be announced in the upcoming weeks.
March 4 – 6: Dance Weekend
- Friday Night Movie (8 p.m.)
- Saturday Night Concert Headliner: Erasure
March 11 – 13: Pop Weekend
- Friday Night Movie (8 p.m.)
- Saturday Night Concert Headliner: Alanis Morissette
March 18 – 20: World/International
- Friday Night Movie (8 p.m.)
- Saturday Night Concert Headliner: Juanes
March 25 – 27: Symphonic/Broadway
- Friday Night Movie (8 p.m.)
- Saturday Night Concert Headliner: Bernadette Peters with opening act Brian Stokes Mitchell