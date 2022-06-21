Reports: Elon Musk’s transgender daughter wants to change name, distance herself from father

MIAMI, Fla. – Billionaire Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has filed legal documents in Los Angeles County Court to legally change her name, according to numerous reports.

TMZ.com reported that the name change is in an effort to be recognized as female, but also as a way to distance herself from her famous father.

Named at birth Xavier Alexander Musk, the teen is one of Musk’s five children with writer Justine Wilson. The couple divorced in 2008. He has two other children, whom he shares with singer Grimes.

Vivian Jenna Wilson turned 18 in April, and if the court recognizes the petition, she will be issued a new birth certificate reflecting the gender and name change.

TMZ reported that the official reason stated: “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Ad

A hearing in the case is set for Friday.