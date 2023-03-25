Law enforcement focuses on party crowds in Downtown Miami, South Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The law enforcement presence was strong in South Beach and Downtown Miami where spring breakers were vacationing this weekend.

While undercover Miami police officers blended with the tens of thousands of electronic music fans at the Ultra Music Festival on Friday night, Florida Highway Patrol troopers screened cars in South Beach.

Miami Beach police officers arrested two men after two fatal shootings on Ocean Drive during spring break before commissioners voted to stop alcohol store sales from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

UMF Miami welcomed over 150,000 from around the world, as beating high-energy electronic dance music and flashing lights took over the 32-acre Bayfront Park.

Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel expected incidents related to drug use and trafficking, dehydration, and theft. Last year, thieves’ most common target was iPhones.

“We will have plenty of officers at hand and that includes undercover officers inside,” said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales during a news conference Wednesday.

The three-day Ultra Music Festival started at 4 p.m., on Friday. It’s set to close at midnight and reopen from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday; and again from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Sunday. Police officers closed a section of Biscayne Boulevard.