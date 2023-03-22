Ultra Music Festival prep: Police officers to close Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami

Miami is preparing to welcome 160,000 electronic dance music fans for a three-day festival starting Friday in Downtown. This is an aerial image of the crowd last year on Biscayne Boulevard.

MIAMI – Miami is preparing to welcome about 160,000 electronic dance music fans from around the world in just two days.

Police officers will close Biscayne Boulevard in the Downtown Miami area at 9 p.m., Thursday. They will reroute the southbound traffic at Northeast Sixth Street and the northbound traffic at Southeast First Street.

The three-day festival starts at 4 p.m., on Friday, at Bayfront Park, where EDM DJs will perform simultaneously on seven glowing outdoor stages around the 32-acre public space overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The festival — with a lineup of headliners that includes Swedish House Mafia, Afrojack, Alesso, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Marshmello, and Tiësto — is set to close at midnight, Friday; reopen from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Saturday; and again from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Sunday.

Police officers asked drivers to expect heavy traffic during the festival along Northeast Second Avenue and North Miami Avenue.

Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel are also preparing to deal with incidents related to drug use and trafficking, dehydration, and theft. Last year, thieves’ most common target was iPhones.

Organizers sold out of the nearly $1,500 three-day VIP tickets, and the $750 PGA tickets. There were still some three-day general admission tickets for about $400 on Wednesday that were to go up to about $450.

Some of the festival’s highlights

British women

Rapper and singer MIA, real name Mathangi Arulpragasam, poses with her MBE award following an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday Jan, 14, 2020. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

M.I.A.

Becky Hill

Dutch DJs

Armin van Buuren performs in the infield at Pimlico. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Armin van Buuren

Hardwell

Martin Garrix

American and Canadians

Gryffin

Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5)