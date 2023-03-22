Caught on Camera: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine beaten at South Florida gym

Cellphone video shows rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine being jumped at an LA Fitness in South Florida.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Cellphone video obtained this week by @OnlyInDade shows rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine being beaten by a group of men inside an LA Fitness in South Florida.

It’s unclear exactly which LA Fitness location the incident occurred at, however 6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ his client was jumped on Tuesday by several men while inside the sauna.

Lazzaro told TMZ the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, attempted to fight back but there were too many people attacking him.

Lazzaro said 6ix9ine’s security was not with him at the time of the attack.

6ix9ine was taken to a hospital by ambulance after the beating and reportedly suffered gashes and swelling, along with injuries to his jaw, ribs and back.

Lazzaro told TMZ he will call the Feds to ensure that his client gets the protection he needs.

The 26-year-old rapper has been heavily criticized, including by fellow rapper Snoop Dogg, after he snitched on several of his fellow gang members in order to be granted early release from prison.

It’s unclear whether the men seen in the video are members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, or whether the attack had anything to do with his testimony against the gang members.