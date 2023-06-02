Report: Jacky Oh, formerly of ‘Wild ‘N Out,’ dies after traveling to Miami for ‘mommy makeover’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Jacky Oh attends the "Finding Happy" Premiere Party and Midnight Brunch at The Gathering Spot on September 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Former “Wild ‘N Out” cast member Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, died this week after traveling to Miami for a “mommy makeover,” TMZ reported.

She was 32.

Sources told TMZ that Smith, who was the longtime partner of “Wild ‘N Out” star DC Young Fly, died in Miami on Wednesday.

While a cause of death has not yet been released, TMZ reported that a since-deleted social media post stated that she had traveled to Miami to undergo a “mommy makeover” operation.

BET released a statement about Smith’s death Thursday, saying they were “deeply saddened” and that she “will be forever treasured and missed.”

Smith and DC Young Fly met in 2015 and share three children together, daughters Nova and Nala, and their son Prince who was born last year.