Art Basel Miami Beach crowd to cause traffic delays in South Beach, Miami

MIAMI – Some of the most important players in the world’s growing modern and contemporary art market are in Miami-Dade County this week, and that means more traffic and a need for more security.

For some, the annual journey to the Miami Beach Convention Center started in 2002 when the first Art Basel edition of the popular fair first founded in 1970 in Basel, Switzerland, showcased about 160 galleries and 30,000 people. Over two decades later, it will attract over 80,000 visitors and nearly 280 galleries.

Officer Christopher Bess, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said drivers and tourists should expect police officers at every major intersection in the city and detectives collecting intelligence online about possible threats.

“We have detectives who are actively monitoring the traffic patterns,” Bess said.

The Julia Tuttle and McCarthur causeways, which connect Miami Beach and Miami, will have heavier traffic than usual, police said.

Local, state, and federal partners will be assisting the Miami Beach and Miami police departments who will be working with comfortable temperatures in the 80s and 70s this weekend.

Entire neighborhoods come alive

The fair sparked the opening of local museums and a growing list of satellite fairs in Miami-Dade County. It also gave hope to an emerging community of local creatives who have found some year-round support from the tourism, real estate, and cyber tech sectors.

South Beach

Thursday is the main fair’s private preview. It opens to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday to Sunday and tickets are only sold online. The convention center’s floor plan for the fair has two levels.

Tickets are $58 daily for students, seniors, and Miami Beach residents. First-access 11 a.m. entrance tickets are $95 daily and $75 daily with afternoon entrance. The Design Miami combo ticket is $110 daily.

There are three VIP options: The Art Basel’s Discovery Premium + ticket is $3,500, the Premium+ is $2,000, and the Premium is $650. The events include Debra and Dennis Scholl showcasing their collection and a visit to Cuban-American artist Jose Bedia’s home.

Downtown Miami

The Pérez Art Museum Miami is presenting “Public Enemy,” an exhibit of about 70 works by Gary Simmons, an artist from New York. The museum has other exhibits and works including Yayoi Kusama’s “Love is Calling” immersive infinity mirror room and is hosting an invitation-only party on Thursday night.

Mid-Beach

Faena Art shares an image of a maze by Sebastian Errazuriz, an artist from New York (Courtesy of Faena Art)

Design District

WYN 317, a home to local graffiti writers, shared this photo of Kathryn Crawford recently painting at the gallery near Miami's Design District. (Courtesy photo)

Near the District: The exhibits and events this week at are an ode to the local artists who started in the streets of Miami. Expect works by Quake, Atomiko (Luis Zuleta), Krave (Daniel Fila), and dozens of other talented spray painters who much rather not be named. The exhibits and events this week at Wyn 317 Art Gallery , co-owned by sisters Danelle and Michele Pino at 4320 NW 2 Ave.,arean ode to the local artists who started in the streets of Miami. Expect works by Quake, Atomiko (Luis Zuleta), Krave (Daniel Fila), and dozens of other talented spray painters who much rather not be named.

Wynwood

After party: DJ Miguel Migs and others will party during Essentials at the Racket, at 150 NW 24 St. Tickets are about $35.

Allapattah

Little River

“ Poetics of Place” by Miami’s The Locust Projects is presentingPoetics of Place” by Miami’s Cornelius Tulloch and “Waterbirds: Migratory Sound Flow” by Tania Candiani , a Mexican artist from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Wednesday to Saturday, at 297 NE 67 St.

OMGWTF ” is on exhibit at Primary , at 7410 NW Miami Court.

Little Haiti

Brownsville

Edgewater

“HOOPS Tree,” a public sculpture by Catherine Jenna Hendry, an Australian artist known as CJ Hendry , is on display at Margaret Pace Park , at 1745 N. Bayshore Drive.

Virginia Key

Coconut Grove

Satellite fair: Pinta Miami opens from Friday to Saturday at The Hangar, at 3385 Pan American Dr. Single-day opens from Friday to SaturdayatThe Hangar, at 3385 Pan American Dr. Single-day tickets range from $20 to $60 on Eventbrite

Brickell

