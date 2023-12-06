64º

Art Basel Miami Beach crowd to cause traffic delays in South Beach, Miami

Miami Beach hosts Art Basel; Miami hosts Art Week

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Jenise Fernandez, Anchor/Reporter

Luke Dorris, Meteorologist

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Some of the most important players in the world’s growing modern and contemporary art market are in Miami-Dade County this week, and that means more traffic and a need for more security.

For some, the annual journey to the Miami Beach Convention Center started in 2002 when the first Art Basel edition of the popular fair first founded in 1970 in Basel, Switzerland, showcased about 160 galleries and 30,000 people. Over two decades later, it will attract over 80,000 visitors and nearly 280 galleries.

Officer Christopher Bess, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department, said drivers and tourists should expect police officers at every major intersection in the city and detectives collecting intelligence online about possible threats.

“We have detectives who are actively monitoring the traffic patterns,” Bess said.

The Julia Tuttle and McCarthur causeways, which connect Miami Beach and Miami, will have heavier traffic than usual, police said.

Local, state, and federal partners will be assisting the Miami Beach and Miami police departments who will be working with comfortable temperatures in the 80s and 70s this weekend.

Entire neighborhoods come alive

The fair sparked the opening of local museums and a growing list of satellite fairs in Miami-Dade County. It also gave hope to an emerging community of local creatives who have found some year-round support from the tourism, real estate, and cyber tech sectors.

South Beach

Thursday is the main fair’s private preview. It opens to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Friday to Sunday and tickets are only sold online. The convention center’s floor plan for the fair has two levels.

Tickets are $58 daily for students, seniors, and Miami Beach residents. First-access 11 a.m. entrance tickets are $95 daily and $75 daily with afternoon entrance. The Design Miami combo ticket is $110 daily.

There are three VIP options: The Art Basel’s Discovery Premium + ticket is $3,500, the Premium+ is $2,000, and the Premium is $650. The events include Debra and Dennis Scholl showcasing their collection and a visit to Cuban-American artist Jose Bedia’s home.

Satellite fairs

  • SCOPE Miami Beach opens to the public from Wednesday to Sunday off Ocean Drive, between Eighth and 10th streets. The single-day general admission ticket is $60.
  • Untitled Art opens from Thursday to Sunday off Ocean Drive at 12th Street. The single-day general admission ticket is $55. American Express and Delta SkyMiles are hosting The Resy Loung at the fair with events on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
  • Aqua Art Miami opens to the public from Thursday to Sunday at the Aqua Hotel, at 1530 Collins Ave. The single-day general admission ticket is $30.

New installation and exhibit

  • Audemars Piguet Contemporary presents “Topography of Memory” by Brazilian artist Sallisa Rosa’s ceramics will be on display from Tuesday to Sunday, just east of The Bass Museum of Art, at the Collins Park Rotunda, at 2100 Collins Ave.
  • The Conceptualists” by Hernan Bas, a New World School of the Arts graduate, is on exhibit at The Bass Museum of Art, at 2100 Collins Ave. The museum’s daily guided tour is at 2 p.m., and there is free admission on the third Thursday of every month. General admission is $15.

Temporary spots for foodies

  • Michael’s Genuine is running a café from 4 to 8 p.m., from Tuesday to Sunday at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, at 2000 Convention Center Drive. The garden will host several after-hour events including a Château d’Esclans tasting and Tribeca Festival talks with the likes of Robert De Niro and John Stamos from Thursday to Saturday.
  • Capital One presents “Snow Beach Frozen Treats” an installation by Alex Israel, an artist from Los Angeles, in coordination with chefs José Andrés and Dominique Crenn, for rewards cardholders who RSVP, from 12 to 3 p.m., on Friday, at the 7th floor of the 1111 Lincoln Road building.

After parties

Downtown Miami

The Pérez Art Museum Miami is presenting “Public Enemy,” an exhibit of about 70 works by Gary Simmons, an artist from New York. The museum has other exhibits and works including Yayoi Kusama’s “Love is Calling” immersive infinity mirror room and is hosting an invitation-only party on Thursday night.

Satellite fairs

After parties

Mid-Beach

New art installations

Faena Art shares an image of a maze by Sebastian Errazuriz, an artist from New York (Courtesy of Faena Art)
  • Faena Art and Chase Sapphire present MAZE: Journey Through the Algorithmic Self” by Sebastian Errazuriz, who was born in Chile and lives in New York. The 46-year-old artist used artificial intelligence (Midjourney and DALL·E 2) for the design with walls covered with sand. He also used QR codes and a digital book to enhance the experience of those who dare to enter the maze starting Tuesday on the beach just south of 36th Street Park.
  • AmericanExpress Platinum is exhibiting “PLAY,” a set of interactive installations by artists Salehe Bembury, Kumkum Fernando, Serban Ionescu, Surin Kim, and Eny Lee Parker from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Thursday to Sunday, at the beach behind The Miami Beach EDITION at 2901 Collins Ave.

After parties

  • The Soho Beach House will have member after-parties all week at 4385 Collins Ave. Members can have one guest at the beach tent after 6 p.m., and three guests at the pool house.
  • LIV at Fontainebleau has TIËSTO on Thursday, John Summit on Friday, Kaytranada on Saturday, and a birthday party for DJ KHALED on Sunday, at 4441 Collins Ave.

Design District

WYN 317, a home to local graffiti writers, shared this photo of Kathryn Crawford recently painting at the gallery near Miami's Design District. (Courtesy photo)
  • Near the District: The exhibits and events this week at Wyn 317 Art Gallery, co-owned by sisters Danelle and Michele Pino at 4320 NW 2 Ave., are an ode to the local artists who started in the streets of Miami. Expect works by Quake, Atomiko (Luis Zuleta), Krave (Daniel Fila), and dozens of other talented spray painters who much rather not be named.

Wynwood

After party: DJ Miguel Migs and others will party during Essentials at the Racket, at 150 NW 24 St. Tickets are about $35.

Allapattah

Little River

Little Haiti

Brownsville

Edgewater

  • “HOOPS Tree,” a public sculpture by Catherine Jenna Hendry, an Australian artist known as CJ Hendry, is on display at Margaret Pace Park, at 1745 N. Bayshore Drive.

Virginia Key

Coconut Grove

Brickell

This is a developing story. Do you have something you want us to share? Send the information to Share@Local10.com

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

Jenise Fernandez joined the Local 10 News team in November 2014. She is thrilled to be back home reporting for the station she grew up watching. Jenise, who is from Miami and graduated from Florida International University, also interned at Local 10 while she was in college.

