Local 10 News family: Baby Reece is camera-ready!

Louis Aguirre, Anchor/Reporter

Eden Checkol, Anchor/Reporter

Enjoy a moment with adorable baby Reece, the youngest member of the Local 10 News family.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – One of the youngest members of the Local 10 News family made his appearance on the 6 p.m. news with his mother, Anchor Nicole Perez — all while his father, Roy Ramos, was out on the field reporting.

Two-month-old Reece was born shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2021. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Welcoming Reece on Nov. 9, 2021. (Family photo)

Reece arrived just in time for his family’s Thanksgiving, Noche Buena, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

We can’t wait to see his supermom back in the newsroom on Jan. 27.

Reece’s 1st TV appearance

Husband and wife, Local 10 reporter Roy Ramos and Local 10 anchor Nicole Perez introduce their new addition, a baby boy named Reece.

