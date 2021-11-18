Local 10′s Nicole Perez and Roy Ramos introduce viewers to baby Reece

Husband and wife, Local 10 reporter Roy Ramos and Local 10 anchor Nicole Perez introduce their new addition, a baby boy named Reece.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 anchor Nicole Perez can’t stop kissing her new baby boy, while her husband, Local 10 reporter Roy Ramos, like any new father, hasn’t gotten much sleep.

On Thursday, the couple introduced viewers to their bundle of joy, Reece, who was born on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 1:57 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces and measuring 20 1/4 inches.

“I spend all day long kissing and hugging him,” Nicole said.

“We haven’t gotten a lot of sleep, but you look at his face and nothing matters,” said proud new father Roy.

They said Reece is a blessing not only to them, but to their families.

Roy says he is able to relax a bit now.

“One of my biggest concerns was that my wife was safe and healthy and that he was born healthy. Thank God, I have both of those things,” Roy said.

Roy, who joined the Local 10 News team in 2018, is a South Florida native who grew up in Florida City.

Nicole joined the Local 10 News team in July 2016. She was born and raised in Miami.

The couple married in 2017 after being together for five years.