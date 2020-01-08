Pizza vending machine coming to Florida college campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You’re hungry, craving pizza and don’t want to wait 45 minutes for the delivery guy to bring you that doughy deliciousness you desire.

pizza vending machine

The University of North Florida in Jacksonville has you covered. UNF has recently installed a pizza vending machine. Yes, you heard that right, a PIZZA VENDING MACHINE! They’re calling it “Pizza ATM,” and it’s in one of its residence halls on campus.

UNF is one of the first college campuses in the country to have this cheesy contraption. The “Pizza ATM” can bake fresh pizza dough with sauce, cheese, and toppings to produce a 10-inch pie in under five minutes!

The “Pizza ATM” will begin serving up pies at a grand opening event for UNF students later this month.