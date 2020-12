Rodents gnaw on pet food bags inside Navarro Discount Pharmacy

HIALEAH, Fla. – An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, who was at a Hialeah Navarro Discount Pharmacy on Dec. 1, found rodent issues and ordered a stop use on the receiving area and back room.

Records show the inspector was back on Dec. 15 for a re-inspection and released the “stop-use” order.

Records also show serious violations inside Tortilleria Taqueria in North Lauderdale.

Tortilleria is a convenience store.

Below are some the violations found when the inspector showed up unannounced to these opened businesses.

***NAVARRO DISCOUNT PHARMACY

4410 WEST 16TH STREET

HIALEAH

INSPECTION DATE 12/1/2020

5 CITATIONS

STOP USE ORDERED ON BACK ROOM AND RECEIVING

“RETAIL- OBSERVED MULTIPLE BAGS OF PET FOOD WITH EVIDENCE OF BEING GNAWED LOCATED ON GROCERY SHELVE. COS, ALL BAGS OF PET FOOD WERE VOLUNTARILY DISCARDED DURING INSPECTION BY PERSON IN CHARGE.”

“BACK, OBSERVED MULTIPLE RODENT EXCRETA ALONG WALLS, FLOORS AND UNDER RACKS WERE FOOD IS STORED. STOP USE ORDER ISSUED.”

***TORTILLERIA TAQUERIA

1581 SOUTH STATE ROAD 7

NORTH LAUDERDALE

INSPECTION DATE 12/15/2020

18 CITATIONS

STOP USE ORDER ON MEAT DISPLAY COOLER AND MEAT PROCESSING AREA.

“MEAT PROCESSING AREA: LIVING ROACH OBSERVED ON FLOOR UNDER RAW MEAT DISPLAY COOLER. STOP USE ORDER ISSUED FOR MEAT AREA.”

“BACK ROOM AREA: NUMEROUS BAGS OF FLOUR AND EQUIPMENT STORED ON FLOOR NEXT TO BATHROOM CREATING HARBORAGE CONDITIONS.”

“RETAIL AREA: ACCUMULATION OF APPARENT RODENT EXCREMENT, DEAD ROACHES, DIRT, AND DUST ON RETAIL FOOD SHELVES STORING

CANNED FOOD ITEMS, PASTA, BEVERAGES AND CANDY.”

“MEAT PROCESSING AREA: SEWAGE FROM HAND WASH SINK BACKS UP ONTO FLOOR THROUGH FLOOR DRAIN BEHIND MEAT DISPLAY COOLER. STOP USE ORDER ISSUED. SEE SUPPLEMENTS.”

“RETAIL AREA: HEAVY ACCUMULATION OF DEAD ROACHES, DIRT, DUST, AND FOOD DEBRIS ON FLOOR AROUND CANDY DISPLAY

CORNER, IN FRONT OF MEAT DISPLAY COOLERS, FACING THE CASHIER AREA, AROUND AND BEHIND REACH-IN DISPLAY COOLERS, AND IN RETAIL AISLES.”