Stop sale ordered on food inside South Florida Wendy’s after consumer complaint

Below is a list of places ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

State records show no places were ordered shut last week in the Florida Keys.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***WENDY’S

19650 NW 2ND AVENUE

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/29/22

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live small flying insects on the front counter menu board, 1 live small flying insect on entrance door, 2 live small flying insects on wall at front counter hand wash sink, 2 live small flying insects on cups at front counter, 7 live small flying insects on coffee maker at front counter, 1 live small flying insects by three compartment sink, 6 live small flying insects on wall above bacon hot holding unit, 2 live small flying insects on fire suppression tank located in the kitchen area, 8 live small flying insects on toilet and wall in the ‘s bathroom, 6 live small flying insects on wall by the reach in freezer located in the kitchen, 3 live small flying insects in open container of plastic cups on shelf in kitchen storage area, 2 live small flying insects on bread at back storage area, and 3 live small flying insects on potatoes in back storage, approximately 10+ on closed boxes of paper products located on shelves in the kitchen storage area, and approximately 10+ live small flying insects on wall in the back storage by door marked exit. Observed approximately 10+ live small flying insects in the dining area.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed 2 live small flying insects on bread at back storage area, and 3 live small flying insects on potatoes in back storage.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Throughout the kitchen area. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Approximately 10+ dead flies in the dining areas on table, and window sills.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. Observed multiple food shelves are soiled with built up grease and dust.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed exterior of coffee machine, preparation table, deep fryers, and hot holding units. *Repeat* Observed approximately 10+ live small flying insects in the dining area. Observed approximately 10+ dead flies in the dining areas on table, and window sill.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed multiple condiments are soiled and ketchup is stuck together.”

***PROVIDENT AT THE BLUE

5300 NW 87TH AVE.

DORAL

ORDERED SHUT 3/28/22

30 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. At cook line observed approximately 15 live roaches under reach in coolers on the floor, 2 live roaches inside not in use refrigerated drawers located under the flat grill at cook line, approximately 5 coming out from the cracks and crevices from the floor tiles at cook line.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed 2 dead roaches on the floor by the cook line.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed in refrigerated drawers at cook line cheese (57 F - Cold Holding); mayonnaise (58 F - Cold Holding); chipotle mayonnaise (58 F - Cold Holding). As per person in charge, items held out of temperature for over four hours.”

“Dish machine quaternary ammonium sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed Dishwasher machine quart sanitizer 0 ppm. Coached person in charge to Discontinue use of dish machine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dish machine is repaired and sanitizing properly.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed soiled oven at cook line.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Observed raw bacon stored over ready to eat pastries inside walk in cooler.”

“Certified Food Manager or person in charge lacks knowledge of food borne illnesses and symptoms of illness that would prevent an employee from working with food, clean equipment and utensils, and single-service items.”

“Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification.”

***ROSINELLA

525 LINCOLN ROAD

MIAMI BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/30/22

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on wall and 2 live roaches under shelves were clean glassware is stored located at bread prep station. Observed 1 live roach crawling utility line above kitchen microwave. Observed 1 live roach on door lid of prep cooler at kitchen area. Observed approximately 5 live roaches on and under shelves use to store clean plates and kitchen equipment.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 7 dead roaches in light shield above middle kitchen prep area. Observed 3 dead roaches between reach in cooler gaskets located near walk in cooler.”

“Old food stuck to clean dishware/utensils. Observed old food debris located on metal food strainer, hanging from wall near kitchen dish machine.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink located at pasta prep station, near customer dinning area.”

***BERTA GRILL BAR RESTAURANT

6113 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 3/29/22

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1. Observed over 100 small flies on the wall and boxes under a prep table holding boxes of onions, sweet potatoes, and yellow yams. The flies were landing on the onions and on the boxes holding the other vegetables as well as the underside of the table and the wall above the prep table. The manager removed the box of onions and took it outside. 2. Observed over 10 small flies flying around and landing on spice containers, boxes of flour and single service items, and an open container of coffee on a shelf above a flip top cooler. Flies also landing on the wall above the flip top cooler.”

“Interior of oven/microwave has accumulation of black substance/grease/food debris. The employee cleaned and sanitized the microwave during the inspection.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored above raw fish in the Europa glass door cooler. The employee rearranged the items for proper storage.”

“Hand wash sink used for purposes other than hand washing. Observed a bowl with soiled wiping cloths in the rear kitchen hand wash sink. The employee removed the pan.”

“Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. 1. Observed in the flip top cooler, chicken stock not date marked. Per the employee the item was made yesterday. The employee added a date mark. 2. Observed in the Coca Cola cooler, jerk marinade not labeled, per the employee the item was made yesterday.”