Bugs love 1 South Florida Dunkin’ that was ordered shut for second time this year

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys.

ALL the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***DUNKIN’

95 NW 167TH STREET

NORTH MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT (AGAIN) 3/24/22

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/18/22

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Observed approximately 18+ live small flying insects landing on assorted donuts, muffins and buns at the front counter, 25+ live small live small flying insects landing on assorted donuts, muffins and buns at the drive thru window, 24+ live small flying insects on the wood stripe below menu, 5 live small flying insects on eco lab sign, and 20+ live small flying insects on the wall and on the covering of the front donut stand.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 18+ live small flying insects landing on assorted donuts at the front counter, 25+ live small live small flying insects landing on assorted donuts at the drive thru window, 24+ live small flying insects on the wood stripe below menu, 5 live small flying insects on eco lab sign, and 20+ live small flying insects on the wall and on the covering of the front donut stand. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Observed 2 dead flies are on window sill in the dining area. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed exterior of table oven has dust.”

“Multiple employees with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation”

***DOMINO’S PIZZA

2704 N. ROOSEVELT BLVD.

KEY WEST

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT(AGAIN) 3/22/22

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 8/10/22

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains. Observed water backing up from the drain line when hand wash sink is turn on, located under preparation line.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 8+ live flies landing on empty dough container located in the back of the kitchen area, 4 live flies on the ceiling above three compartment sink, 5 live flies landing on food delivery bags located on kitchen shelves.”

“No currently certified food service manager on duty with four or more employees engaged in food preparation/handling.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

***HELEN’S MANDARIN HOUSE

2029 HOLLYWOOD BLVD.

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 3/24/22

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 4 live roaches observed under the top of a prep table next to the dish washing area and 2 live roaches under the top of a dish washing scrapping table. 1 live roach crawling on top of the dish machine. The manager killed the roaches and cleaned and sanitized both areas.”

“Dead roaches on premises. 1 dead roach on the floor under the three-compartment sink.”

“Exterior door has a gap at the threshold that opens to the outside. Observed on the rear kitchen screen door. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Floor area(s) covered with standing water under the cook line. Per the manager the water is from the previous night’s cleaning. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Hood vents soiled with accumulated grease debris. **Repeat Violation**.”