Foul odor, roaches and sewage issues force restaurant closure

Jeff Weinsier, Investigative Reporter

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – According to state records, only one restaurant in Miami-Dade, Monroe and Broward counties was ordered shut last week.

Restaurant inspections in Florida are performed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Asahi was allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***ASAHI CHINESE RESTAURANT

8152 WEST MCNAB ROAD

NORTH LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 3/1/22

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Sewage/wastewater backing up through sinks. Main kitchen at 3 compartment sink- observed sink back up with gray water and food debris with odor.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed in main kitchen at 3 compartment sink and unisex restroom at front counter.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Front counter unisex restroom- observed 5 dead roaches inside toilet with black water.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen at hand washing sink- observed approximately 30 live flying insects at 3 compartment sink. Observed 1 live flying insects landing on container of sugar. Main kitchen dry storage shelf at exit door- observed approximately 25 live flying insects flying around and landing on various can food in dry storage area.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage - direct contact with food. Walk-in cooler- observed ready to eat foods being stored inside empty cases that raw chicken was shipped in by vendor. Cooked ribs-2 cases 40 pounds Cooked beef strips 1 case 10 pounds Cooked pork tenderloin 1 case 15 pounds.”

“Nonfood-grade containers used for food storage - direct contact with food. Walk-in cooler- observed ready to eat foods being stored inside empty cases that raw chicken was shipped in by vendor. Cooked ribs-2 cases 40 pounds Cooked beef strips 1 case 10 pounds Cooked pork tenderloin 1 case 15 pounds.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Main kitchen- observed food debris and slime on counter top cooler cutting board.”

“No dishwashing facilities of any kind provided. Observed the only means of ware washing is 3 compartment sink which is clogged with waste water coming from drain. Sewage like smell coming out of 3 compartment sink area.”

“No hot running water at three-compartment sink. Main kitchen hand washing sink at exit door- observed no hot water at hand washing sink.”

“Employee eating while preparing food. Main kitchen counter top cooler- observed employee can of soda and Togo container of personal food on top of cutting board. Observed employee eating food and drinking soda.”

