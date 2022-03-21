Moldy ketchup along with rodent droppings, nesting materials and bait found in South Florida restaurant

Below is a list of kitchen’s ordered shut last week in South Florida by Inspector’s with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

No places were ordered shut in the Florida Keys.

**HAVANA 1957

1446 WASHINGTON AVE.

MIAMI BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 3/18/22

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 7 live roaches inside the kitchen area on the shelf for cleaned utensils and plates near dishwashing area.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed soda gun soiled at the bar area. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed at the prep area, cooked rice with beans (107F - Hot Holding). As per operator, holding less than 30 minutes. The operator reheated the rice.”

Ad

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Observed ceiling vents by the cook line soiled with dust and grease.”

“Clean glasses, cups, bowls, plates, pots and pans not stored inverted or in a protected manner.”

**CHICKING

2470 SHERIDAN STREET

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 3/15/22

13 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1. Observed 30 rodent droppings on the floor under a prep table on the cook line in the kitchen and 30 under cooking equipment on the cook line in the kitchen. 2. Observed approximately 10 rodent droppings on the floor under a dry storage shelf outside of the walk-in cooler in the kitchen. 3. Observed 5 rodent droppings on the floor a shelf outside the walk-in cooler, in the kitchen. 4. Observed 7 rodent droppings on a low table in the dry storage area holding bulk containers of flour and breading in the kitchen. 5. Observed 10 rodent droppings on lumber stacked behind the flour and breading containers in the dry storage area outside off of the walk-in cooler and freezer in the kitchen.”

Ad

“Food with mold-like growth. Observed in the walk-in cooler a open can of ketchup with mold-like growth on the outside and inside.”

“Rodent bait not contained in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station. Observed on the floor at the front counter, cook line, and dry storage areas.”

“Rodent burrow or rodent nesting materials present. Observed shredded insulation under two shelves in the dry storage area outside the walk-in cooler and freezer in the kitchen.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink in the dishwashing area.”

***C’VICHE BAR

939 N. FEDERAL HIGHWAY

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/14/22

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/10/21

“Presence of insects. Observed live moths inside a closed storage container of rice.”

“Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. Presence of insects. Observed live moths inside a closed storage container of rice.”

Ad

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1. Observed approximately 10 small flies flying around and landing on clean utensils and storage containers on shelves and the dish machine table. 2. Observed 10 small flies landing on shelving above the dish machine and three-compartment sink. 3. Observed over 20 small flies landing on clean serving cups stored on a shelf in the kitchen. Operator began killing flies during the inspection.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. 1. Observed raw chicken stored behind raw beef in the left flip top cooler on the cook line. The employee rearranged for proper storage. Reviewed proper storage with the employee. 2. Observed in the walk-in cooler, raw chicken stored above cooked pasta. The manager rearranged for proper storage,”

Ad

“Food-contact surfaces not sanitized after cleaning, before use. Do not use equipment/utensils not properly sanitized. Observed pots being put away with no sanitizing step. The pots were set aside to be rewashed.”

“Employee touched soiled cloth on waist and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Employee advised to wash and dry hands properly and remove cloth from his waist.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in the Right flip top cooler; tomatoes (48F - Cold Holding). Per the employee the tomatoes were placed in the cooler yesterday. The employee voluntarily discarded the tomatoes. Butter (50F - Cold Holding) - per the employee the item was stocked in the cooler 2 hours prior. Butter placed in alternate refrigeration to quick chill.”

Ad

“Food stored on floor. Observed in the walk-in cooler, chicken in a bucket and onions stored on the floor. The employee moved items to shelves.”

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. Observed the kitchen screen door open and the mesh too large. The door does not seal well.”

***PITA STAR

5800 STIRLING ROAD

HOLLYWOOD

ORDERED SHUT 3/15/22

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 1. Observed 4 rodent droppings on a shelf between the back door and walk-in cooler in the kitchen.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 1. Observed 1 roach under a bus tub on top of boxes of tahini in the kitchen. 2. Observed 4 live roaches on shelves outside the walk-in cooler in the kitchen.”

“Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed over 50 roach droppings on shelves outside the walk-in cooler in the kitchen.”

Ad

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1. Observed approximately 10 flies flying around near the back door near the dish washing area and walk-in cooler in the kitchen.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed a food dicer on the lower shelf of the table near the walk-in cooler soiled with diced onions.”

“Floor soiled/has accumulation of debris under all cooking equipment and around the perimeter of the kitchen. **Repeat Violation*”

“Nonfood-contact surface soiled with grease, food debris, dirt, slime or dust. Observed the lower shelf of a table holding a mixer and diced soiled with grease and food debris. Observed all wall wire shelving soiled with grease, debris and dust. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed in the left cold table eggplant (54F - Cold holding); Turkish salad (54F - Cold holding); hummus (56F - Cold Holding). Per the operator all food stocked for 1 hour. All food moved to alternate refrigeration to quick-chill and replaced with new food from the walk-in cooler.”

Ad

***TERRAZAS AT HYDE

4111S. OCEAN DR.

HOLLYWOOD

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 3/14/22

“Ready-to-eat food contaminated by flying insects. Food contaminated by flying insects. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on cooked bacon on COOK LINE. See stop sale. -Observed wine and container with cut pineapples stored in ice used for drinks in outside bar.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. -Observed approximately 40 live flying insects landing on various food items in dry storage area. -Observed 6 live flying insects landing on clean cups at dishwashing area. -Observed 2 live flying insects landing on cooked bacon on cook line. See stop sale. -Observed 3 live flying insects landing on in-use food preparation table. -Observed 4 live flying insects landing on food preparation table at front line.”

Ad

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. -Observed raw shell eggs stored over pasta in walk in cooler.”

“Food stored in ice used for drinks, Observed wine and container with cut pineapples stored in ice used for drinks in outside bar.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. -Observed cooked shrimp cold held at 44°F, cooked octopus 44°F and peas 45°F. Per operator, all items place in unit 2 hours prior to the inspection. Operator place ice pack on items for quick chill.”

“Certified food manager unable to answer basic Food Code questions pertaining to safe operation of establishment. -Observed manager on duty unable to answer basic questions as it relates to sanitizer at dishwashing machine.”

“Food stored on floor. -Observed various food items stored on dry storage floor. -Observed containers with cooking oil stored on kitchen floor. -Observed containers with food items stored on walk-in freezer and cooler floor. -Observed unwashed cantaloupes stored over pasta in walk-in cooler. -Observed Employee personal food not properly identified and segregated from food to be served to the public. Employee drinking water stored in refrigerator.”

Ad

“Accumulation of lime scale on the inside of the dish machine.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine/bin. -Observed heavy buildup of black mold like substance inside ice machine. -Observed heavy buildup of old food residue on can opener blade.”

***DIANA FOOD GROUP

4020 NE 10TH WAY

POMPANO BEACH

CATERING COMPANY

ORDERED SHUT 3/15/22

2 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Approximately 10 live flies landing on loaves of wrapped bread and bread racks between walk in freezer and walk in cooler in main production area. Approximately 10 live flies landing on mechanical can opener outside walk in freezer Approximately 10 live flies on wall and floor drain behind out of service ice machine outside of walk in freezer.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 5 live roaches under unused equipment outside of walk in freezer.”