JUPITER, Fla. – An Amtrak passenger train and a car collided Saturday afternoon in Palm Beach County, officials said.

The crash took place about 2 p.m., according to the ABC station in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to investigate.

The wreck took place near the 18000 block of Beeline Highway at the entrance to the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area.

WPBF-TV reports there were fatalities inside the car, according to Fire Rescue.

No injuries to any train passengers have been reported.

At last check, the track remained closed.