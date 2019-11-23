NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A car slammed into a Miami-Dade home early Saturday morning, trapping a woman inside.

That woman was taken to the hospital after being freed from the debris.

"When I come back here, I said 'oh my God my sister,' and she was still crying, crying, crying," said Elianne Benoit, the victim's sister.

Benoit was sleeping in another room of the house, along with her adult daughter, when the car came off the road and into the house.

"She was stuck in there, inside the closet, with all the debris things inside," she said. "Thank God she's alive."

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. near the corner of Northeast 8th Avenue and 160th Terrace in North Miami Beach.

A loud crash was heard around the area and a white Infiniti sedan could be seen lodged into the home.

Family members say the victim, who is in her 60's, had to be pulled out of the debris by firefighters.

She was then taken to Aventura Hospital and underwent surgery for injuries to her head and neck.

Police said she remains in critical condition.

Family members told Local 10 News that police are still searching for the driver of that white Infiniti.