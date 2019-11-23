LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – Lighthouse Point Police and officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) are investigating how a man died while trying to get his boat off of a floating dock and into the water.

Sky 10 was above the home on N.E. 27th Street in the upscale Lighthouse Point neighborhood.

Local 10 spoke to a neighbor who said that the young father was trying to get his boat off of the floating dock behind the home and into the water. Somehow the boat lunged backward, knocking the man into the water and he sustained fatal injuries.

Authorities identified the man as 50-year-old Jay Cohen.

According to FWC, Cohen fell between two running engines while trying to back off a boat from the floating dock.